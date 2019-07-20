‘Mohanlal’s possession of ivory legal’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justifying the government order granting ownership certificate to actor Mohanlal for the ivory seized from his house at Thevara in Kochi in 2012, the Forest Department submitted before the High Court that the actor’s possession of tusks is legal. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) said the tusks were traditionally handed over to Mohanlal, as claimed by the actor.

The counter-affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by AA Paulose of Udyogamandal, Kochi, seeking to quash the government order.

According to the petitioner, Mekkappala Forest Station in Kodanad Range had registered a criminal case against the actor after four elephant tusks were seized from his house by Income Tax officials in June 2012.

The Forest Department submitted the investigation was completed and it was found at the time of the seizure that the four accused persons illegally possessed and transferred the elephant tusks in violation of the provisions of the Act.

The statements of all four accused were recorded and a report was prepared against Mohanlal and three others.

However, it was not submitted before the Magistrate Court as the prosecution case became weak due to the subsequent legalisation of the possession and ownership of the tusks by Mohanlal.