Home States Kerala

‘Mohanlal’s possession of ivory legal’

The counter-affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by A A Paulose of Udyogamandal, Kochi, seeking to quash the government order. 

Published: 20th July 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justifying the government order granting ownership certificate to actor Mohanlal for the ivory seized from his house at Thevara in Kochi in 2012, the Forest Department submitted before the High Court that the actor’s possession of tusks is legal. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) said the tusks were traditionally handed over to Mohanlal, as claimed by the actor. 

The counter-affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by AA Paulose of Udyogamandal, Kochi, seeking to quash the government order. 

According to the petitioner, Mekkappala Forest Station in Kodanad Range had registered a criminal case against the actor after four elephant tusks were seized from his house by Income Tax officials in June 2012.

The Forest Department submitted the investigation was completed and it was found at the time of the seizure that the four accused persons illegally possessed and transferred the elephant tusks in violation of the provisions of the Act. 

The statements of all four accused were recorded and a report was prepared against Mohanlal and three others. 

However, it was not submitted before the Magistrate Court as the prosecution case became weak due to the subsequent legalisation of the possession and ownership of the tusks by Mohanlal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal ivory
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp