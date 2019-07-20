Rain intensifies across Kerala

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the South West Monsoon becoming active after a lull, heavy rain lashed Idukki on Friday, raising the water level in some of the reservoirs in the district.

Though the rain brought some respite for farmers, who have prepared their lands to sow for the Kharif season, it affected normal lives in parts of the district.

There were no reports of loss of life, but stray incidents of mud slide and falling trees were reported.

Idukki District Collector H Dhineshan on Friday had requested people in the high ranges to avoid night journeys as there was a possibility of landslides.

Shutters of small dams opened

Even as the catchment areas of Idukki dam recorded 120.80 mm rainfall, the water level in the reservoir was at a low of at 2,304.40 ft at 7am on Friday. The water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir was also at a low of 112.1 ft on Friday. However, the water level in minor dams like Malankara, Kallarkutty and Pambla neared storage capacities on Friday, forcing the authorities to issue an advisory for people living along the downstream of these dams and the Periyar and Muthirapuzhayar.

As the water level in Pambla dam reached 252.60 m, a shutter was raised by 10 centimetres to release 15 cumecs of water. One shutter of the Kallarkutty dam was also raised by 10 centimetres on Friday to release 10 cumecs of water. Two shutters of the Malankara reservoir were raised by 30 centimetres each after 5.30 after the water level neared the capacity of 42 m on Friday. The average rainfall recorded in Idukki district on Friday was 103.04 mm, with Peermade taluk recording the highest rainfall of 147 mm.