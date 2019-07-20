Search on to locate missing fishermen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Water level in Idukki dam increased by half-a-foot after the district received heavy rains during the past two days. Water level in the dam was 2,305.85 feet at 7 pm on Friday and the reservoir recorded an inflow of 4.066 MCM. The dam’s catchment area received 12 cm rainfall on Friday. The Kerala State Electricity Board now has a storage of 13 per cent in its hydel projects and it can generate 533 million units of power.

The incessant rain resulted in waterlogging on the Mavoor Road in Kozhikode city. More than 100 people belonging to 40 families in Cheruvannur-Nallalam area were shifted to the relief camp at Nallalam UP School as rainwater entered the houses.

In Malappuram, many houses in the Ponnani-Kappirikaad coastal belt were inundated. In Kannur, around 100 families in Thalap, Thavakkara and Thaliparamba were shifted as water entered their houses.