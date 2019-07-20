Home States Kerala

V-C apprises Guv of corrective steps; faces fierce KSU protests

The  15-odd KSU protesters, including women, blocked the vice chancellor’s vehicle, shouted slogans and waved black flags at him.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai on Friday met Governor P Sathasivam and apprised him of the steps taken by the varsity to make the examination system foolproof. 

The meeting was convened hours after a UDF delegation took up with the Governor, who is also the Chancellor the alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations by the varsity.

The Governor conveyed the issues raised by the UDF delegation to the vice-chancellor. Sathasivam directed Pillai to take “immediate corrective steps” on the matter. Allegations of irregularities in the conduct of examination by the university emerged after the seizure of answer sheets from the house of a key accused in the murder attempt case at University College.

VC waylaid

Raj Bhavan witnessed high drama after KSU workers waylaid the vice-chancellor to protest the alleged exam-related irregularities. The  15-odd KSU protesters, including women, blocked the vice chancellor’s vehicle, shouted slogans and waved black flags at him.

UDF delegation meets Governor

T’Puram: The UDF, agitating against the violent incidents in University College and the alleged irregularities in the conduct of university examinations and PSC recruitment, met with Governor P Sathasivam seeking his intervention in the issue. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, UDF leaders including M K Muneer of IUML, A A Azeez of RSP, C P John of CMP and Ram Mohan of Forward Bloc were part of the delegation. Chennithala pointed out the shoddy state of higher education sector in the state. He said the government was not taking any steps to end violence and anti-social activities in campuses. 

