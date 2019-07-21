Home States Kerala

‘All industries will undergo massive changes in next three decades’

Another session on ‘Women Empowerment’ is to be led by a panel comprising Justice Anita Sumanth.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan addressing Tamil Brahmins’ Global Meet in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

KOCHI: With the advent of innovative technologies, all sectors and industries are slated to undergo a massive change in the next three to four decades providing immense economic opportunities, said Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Saturday.

Addressing delegates at the Tamil Brahmins Global Meet here, Kris said health and transport sectors will reap most benefits from the transformation triggered by new technologies. “As far as economic development is concerned, India is yet to achieve long-term goals. We are not properly using our available resources. Our country could not make a full-fledged model for sustainable development,” said Kris. 

Sunder Kalyanam, chairman, Petrofac, an international oilfield service provider, said a country’s development is always linked to wealth. “Our country’s youth must become employers rather than job seekers. Economic growth should be attained through economic development. Progress is only possible if gates of possibilities are opened,” he said. 

“We all must raise our voices together for the progress of Brahmin community,” he added. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) chief executive N S Venkatesh and Kerala Brahmana Sabha president Karimpuzha Raman also joined discussions in the session. 

During the event, there were sessions on ‘Life Skills’, ‘Mould and Move Forward’ and ‘The Relevance of art, music, literature in Brahminical life’. Question and answer sessions were also held. 
Meet to conclude today

Tamil Brahmins Global Meet which began on Thursday ends on Sunday. Venu Rajamony, Indian Ambassador to The Netherlands is the guest of honour for the valedictory function. 

On Sunday,  sessions on ‘Education System-A Perspective’ are to be taken by V R Gowrishankar, administrator, Sree Sarada Peetham, Sringeri; B Mahadevan, professor,, IIM Banglore; Sudha Sudeep, managing director-University of Twente; and K Ramasubramanian, chair professor, IIT, Mumbai. 
