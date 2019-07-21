Custodial death: Victim’s family seek CBI probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The wife and children of Rajkumar who died in judicial custody have filed a petition before the High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case and a directive to the state government to provide a compensation of `1 crore each to the victim’s legal heirs.

Kolahalamedu resident Rajkumar, 49, was taken into custody on charges of financial fraud on June 12 and produced before the court only on June 15. In her petition, Viji alleged her husband was subjected to brutal torture in custody. Rajkumar’s autopsy report said there were 22 wounds, including fracture and contusion.

The petitioner also sought criminal proceedings against the then district police chief, Kattappana DySP, Nedumkandam CI and Peermed Sub-Jail authorities for instigating and causing custodial torture.