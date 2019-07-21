Home States Kerala

Governor pitches for code of conduct on campuses

Governor P Sathasivam has exhorted the students’ organisations to create a good academic atmosphere on campuses.

Published: 21st July 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Governor P Sathasivam and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran at the inauguration of Monsoon Ragas music fest in the capital on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has exhorted the students’ organisations to create a good academic atmosphere on campuses.

“I hope in the aftermath of University College incident all students’ organisations, all of them connected with one or other political party, sit together to chart out a code of conduct for themselves with due respect for fundamental rights and students future. Vicious elements be kept away and law and order issues do not arise on the campus,” he said.

“I request and appeal to all the people of Kerala free, fair and peaceful academic atmosphere which is a must for the state to achieve excellence in national and international level,” he said on Saturday. 
The appeal was made during his inaugural address at Nishagandhi  Monsoon Ragas music festival at the Nishagandhi auditorium at  Kanakakunnu here on Saturday.    

The Governor said the unity of people in the time of floods helped the state comeback in sectors like tourism. The Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragas was a  successful entry to the music tourism sector. He asked the Tourism  Department to hold similar festivals in other Kerala cities. 

Tourism Minister Kadakampally  Surendran, who presided over the function, said that the Thiruvithamkoor heritage tourism project will be implemented this year. The Chalai heritage street project will also be implemented in time, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
code of conduct P Sathasivam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp