Governor pitches for code of conduct on campuses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has exhorted the students’ organisations to create a good academic atmosphere on campuses.

“I hope in the aftermath of University College incident all students’ organisations, all of them connected with one or other political party, sit together to chart out a code of conduct for themselves with due respect for fundamental rights and students future. Vicious elements be kept away and law and order issues do not arise on the campus,” he said.

“I request and appeal to all the people of Kerala free, fair and peaceful academic atmosphere which is a must for the state to achieve excellence in national and international level,” he said on Saturday.

The appeal was made during his inaugural address at Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragas music festival at the Nishagandhi auditorium at Kanakakunnu here on Saturday.

The Governor said the unity of people in the time of floods helped the state comeback in sectors like tourism. The Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragas was a successful entry to the music tourism sector. He asked the Tourism Department to hold similar festivals in other Kerala cities.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the function, said that the Thiruvithamkoor heritage tourism project will be implemented this year. The Chalai heritage street project will also be implemented in time, he said.