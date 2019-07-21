Home States Kerala

Kerala is greatly indebted to Sheila Dikshit: Oommen Chandy

Kerala owes a lot to Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, who helped state  implement the Kochi Metro Rail project on time.

Published: 21st July 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala owes a lot to Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, who helped state implement the Kochi Metro Rail project on time.

Recalling his decades-long friendship with Dikshit, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the departed leader harboured a special love of Kerala and its people. 

“Because she did a huge favour to the state by allowing Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) to undertake Kochi Metro project. For years, the Delhi Metro was barred from taking up other-state projects. It ended with Kerala’s case,” he said.

Chandy had half- a- century-long association with Sheila Dikshit. “I first saw her at the house of former Union Minister and Dikshit’s father-in-law Uma Shankar Dikshit. At the time she wasn’t active in politics but was working in Uma Shankar’s office. Later she entered politics and had a glittering career,” he said.

“During her five-month-long tenure as Kerala Governor, she showed a motherly affection towards the people. She encouraged the development programmes of my government,” Chandy said.

Condolences stream in

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam recalled his predecessor as an able administrator. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, who had won people’s hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability,” he said in a message. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Dikshit’s leadership quality. “She made notable contributions during her tenure as delegate to the UN Commission and as a Cabinet Minister. Her leadership qualities were admired even by opponents,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Dikshit created a favourable atmosphere in New Delhi for South Indians to have a comfortable stay there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Kochi Metro Rail Sheila Dikshit
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp