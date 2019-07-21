Kerala is greatly indebted to Sheila Dikshit: Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala owes a lot to Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, who helped state implement the Kochi Metro Rail project on time.

Recalling his decades-long friendship with Dikshit, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the departed leader harboured a special love of Kerala and its people.

“Because she did a huge favour to the state by allowing Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) to undertake Kochi Metro project. For years, the Delhi Metro was barred from taking up other-state projects. It ended with Kerala’s case,” he said.

Chandy had half- a- century-long association with Sheila Dikshit. “I first saw her at the house of former Union Minister and Dikshit’s father-in-law Uma Shankar Dikshit. At the time she wasn’t active in politics but was working in Uma Shankar’s office. Later she entered politics and had a glittering career,” he said.



“During her five-month-long tenure as Kerala Governor, she showed a motherly affection towards the people. She encouraged the development programmes of my government,” Chandy said.

Condolences stream in

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam recalled his predecessor as an able administrator. “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit, who had won people’s hearts with her endearing personality and strong administrative capability,” he said in a message. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Dikshit’s leadership quality. “She made notable contributions during her tenure as delegate to the UN Commission and as a Cabinet Minister. Her leadership qualities were admired even by opponents,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Dikshit created a favourable atmosphere in New Delhi for South Indians to have a comfortable stay there.