KSU to begin units in all colleges, polytechnics and ITIs in state 

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSU is set to form units in all colleges, polytechnics and ITIs across Kerala, its state president K M Abhijit said on Saturday. 

He has been on a fast in front of the secretariat for the past six days demanding a CBI probe into the happenings at University College and the malpractices in PSC exams. 

Abhijit told Express that his agitation is also aimed at getting functional freedom for student organisations on all campuses in the state. 

Abhijit said that in several colleges across the state, no student organisation other than SFI is allowed to function. KSU is planning to form units in all colleges though SFI is likely to resist such a move. The SFI is following draconian measures in colleges and physical intimidation is a routine tactic adopted by it. We will form a KSU unit in University College immediately, he said.

Recalling an incident, the student leader said that he could not enter V T Bhattathiriapad College, Palakkad, following stiff resistance from SFI, DYFI and CPM workers. 

KSU has a leader in that college but he is assaulted on a daily basis by SFI activists. Though there are several sympathisers for KSU in the college, no one dares to come out and work for it fearing for their lives. Even police failed to provide protection to the KSU leaders in the area.

He said that teachers of several colleges are more inimical to student organizations other than SFI workers. These teachers behave like enemies to students who are supporters of  SFI. 

While SFI claimed that it got 2,900 votes in the union elections in University College, actually it managed to get only 800 votes.

He said that SFI’s claims of winning college union polls are owing to the threat and intimidation. Only 20 percent of students vote in elections on campuses where SFI wins with a huge majority.

