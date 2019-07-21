KTU BTech first batch results out: 36.41 pass percentage recorded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first BTech batch under Kerala Technological University (KTU) has secured a pass percentage of 36.41. KTU Vice-Chancellor M S Rajasree announced the final-year results here on Saturday. In a statement, KTU Registrar G P Padmakumar said that 12,803 students cleared the examination. A total of 35,104 students from 23 engineering colleges appeared in the final-year examination.

Of the 12,803 students, 511 students became eligible for BTech Honours. Classes for the first BTech batch under KTU had begun on August 1, 2015. Provisional certificates will also be issued to students, along with their mark sheets.

A total of nine government colleges, three aided colleges, 21 government-controlled self-financing colleges and 142 self-financing private engineering colleges are affiliated to KTU. The pass percentage of government colleges is 50.9. For aided colleges, it is 56.5 and for government-controlled self-financing colleges, the pass percentage is 40.9.

For private self-financing engineering colleges, the pass percentage is 32.1. The highest pass percentage of 40.5 was recorded in computer science. Of the 142 engineering colleges, 24 are recognised by the National Board of Accreditation.

The pass percentage of accredited colleges is 47.5. As many as 1,150 SC/ST students appeared in the examination.

Of these, 155 cleared the exam. Girls outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 51.2. Boys could register only 25.5 percentage. The pass percentage of lateral entry students stood at 31.

A total of 40,071 students were admitted to various engineering colleges in 2015. However, 4,967 students could not reach the eighth semester.

In all, 2010 students left colleges midway. Complete grade cards and degree certificates will be distributed from September first week.

The details of passed students are also available at the National Academic Depository. KTU became functional in 2014. All functions of the varsity take place under an e-governance portal- APURVA/ TOUCH developed by an in-house IT team.

Overall performance

