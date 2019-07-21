Home States Kerala

Monsoon toll rises to four; five go missing

As monsoon continued to batter the state, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to four on Saturday, while another five persons were reported missing in various places.

Published: 21st July 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

People engage in fishing at Vellayani lake in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. With rain intensifying across the state, many people venture into inland waterbodies for fishing, unmindful of the lurking dangers | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As monsoon continued to batter the state, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to four on Saturday, while another five persons were reported missing in various places.

The body of a man, who was swept away by floodwaters in Neyyar river in Thiruvananthapuram district, was recovered on Saturday. A youth went missing in the sea off Fort Kochi in the early hours of Saturday, while another person was swept away by strong currents in Meenachil river in Kottayam. The four fishermen from Vizhinjam, who were reported missing on Friday, returned safely. 

Two ships, two Dornier aircraft and an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Navy and Coast Guard joined the search for three fishers who went missing off Kollam on Friday. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain in catchment areas has increased inflow into dams. The water level in Idukki dam rose by 3 ft to 2,308.42 ft, while shutters of Peringalkuthu and Peruvannamuzhi dams were opened after water level touched full capacity.

More rain
The Met Department has issued red alert for Kasaragod and Idukki (Sunday) and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur (Monday) as heavy rain (more than 200 mm in 24 hours) has been predicted in these districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monsoon Rainfall missing Kerala
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp