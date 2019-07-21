Monsoon toll rises to four; five go missing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As monsoon continued to batter the state, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to four on Saturday, while another five persons were reported missing in various places.

The body of a man, who was swept away by floodwaters in Neyyar river in Thiruvananthapuram district, was recovered on Saturday. A youth went missing in the sea off Fort Kochi in the early hours of Saturday, while another person was swept away by strong currents in Meenachil river in Kottayam. The four fishermen from Vizhinjam, who were reported missing on Friday, returned safely.

Two ships, two Dornier aircraft and an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Navy and Coast Guard joined the search for three fishers who went missing off Kollam on Friday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in catchment areas has increased inflow into dams. The water level in Idukki dam rose by 3 ft to 2,308.42 ft, while shutters of Peringalkuthu and Peruvannamuzhi dams were opened after water level touched full capacity.

More rain

The Met Department has issued red alert for Kasaragod and Idukki (Sunday) and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur (Monday) as heavy rain (more than 200 mm in 24 hours) has been predicted in these districts.