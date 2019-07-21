‘Prayer fast’ ends; now, all eyes on Permanent Synod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mounting tensions in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese seemingly evaporated on Saturday after Fr Joseph Parekkattil, one of the priests of the archdiocese, ended the ‘prayer fast’ he had launched at Bishop’s House in Ernakulam a couple of days ago.

Senior priest Fr Sebastian Vazhappalli handed over a glass of lime juice to Fr Parekkattil to end his fast.

The decision to end the fast was taken after senior bishops, including members of the Permanent Synod, and priests of the Archdiocese reached an agreement on Friday night after talks that lasted over five hours.

The priests had demanded an end to the apparent police torture of laity and priests by framing them in ‘fake cases’, appointment of an administrative archbishop and others.

“During the discussion, we raised our concerns regarding the recent police torture we were subjected to in the forged document case. The bishops agreed to urge the investigating officials to complete the probe quickly. At present, we are not satisfied with the investigation,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, one of the priests backing Fr Parekkattil.

A letter signed by Permanent Synod member Bishop Andrews Thazhath and Presbyteral Council secretary Fr Kuriakose Mundadan was released by the priests on Saturday.

However, a final decision on the bishops’ promises will be taken at the Permanent Synod meeting in August. “On the immediate appointment of an administrative archbishop, the bishops agreed to recommend the same in the Synod,” said Fr Vailikodath.

“The bishops assured us they will also take up the matter related to the suspension of the auxiliary bishops very seriously and convey the priests’ feelings on the same in the Synod,” he said. Fr Mundadan said the priests’ other demands, including publishing of the inquiry report in land deals submitted by Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath will be taken up in the Synod.

“We have also suggested appointing another agency to probe the forged document case. The Synod members took our concerns seriously and the discussions were satisfactory,” said Fr Mundadan.

The outcome

Bishops agree to urge officials investigating the document forgery case to complete the probe quickly

They agree to recommend appointment of administrator archbishop for Archdiocese

Synod to convey feelings of priests regarding suspension of auxiliary bishops

Publishing of report of land deals to be discussed in Synod; may be conveyed to Vatican