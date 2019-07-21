Teacher moves HC over ‘fraud’ in crediting amount to wrong bank account

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A teacher has approached the Kerala High Court stating her salary arrears of Rs 5.37 lakh released by the state government was credited to a wrong bank account. Suspecting fraud by the school and treasury officers, she filed a complaint with the police, but no action has been taken. She had worked as a guest teacher in an aided Higher Secondary School for three years.

On the petition from KA Greeshma of Kannur, the High Court issued notice to the Regional Deputy Director, Higher Secondary Education, Kannur; Circle Inspector, Payyannur police station; Federal Bank, Payyannur branch; and headmaster, SABTM Higher Secondary School, Thayineri, Payyannur.



The petitioner stated the treasury, school and bank officers are responsible for the negligence in crediting her salary arrears to the bank account of Manoj. She was employed on daily wages from 2015-2018 and engaged 28 classes in a month. After resigning from the job in 2018, Greeshma claimed her salary arrears. And the bill for salary arrears was submitted online.

The school authorities had uploaded the details. When the petitioner approached the bank authorities for withdrawing the amount, they told her the money was credited to another account and that the account holder had withdrawn Rs 4.42 lakh immediately. It then emerged the school authorities had entered Greeshma’s account number wrongly.

The petitioner submitted that the treasury, school and police officers did not take any steps to recover the amount or pay it to her. And she sought a directive to the treasury officer to pay the amount with 12 per cent interest.

Besides, Greeshma sought department-level action against the school manager and headmaster for gross negligence and irresponsibility in not disbursing the salary on time.