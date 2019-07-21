UN Disaster Management Authority safety plan for hospitals 

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) are coming together for a comprehensive hospital safety programme in association with the state health department. In the first phase, the programme will be initiated in 14 hospitals with one in each district. A team of officials and doctors from the World Health Organisation will be supporting the hospitals and health services in the project.

Under the hospital safety guidelines of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), all hospitals should have a disaster management plan, capacity building programme and regular safety mock drills.



Joe John George, state project coordinator, UNDP-KSDMA project said that KSDMA had assessed the training needs of the state health sector and was now equipping the health sector to prepare for any natural calamity and the security measures to be taken. Dr V Meenakshi, Additional Director, Public health, Government of Kerala told Express: “UNDP is supporting the SDMA and providing a disaster management plan to the hospitals in every district along with the state health services. We have had a meeting on Saturday to discuss the finer points of the programme.”

After the 2018 devastating floods, the United Nations have been a source of major support in post-flood rescue, rehabilitation and now rebuilding programmes of the state government. They had provided the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) document after the floods for the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the state. In it the green protocol to be followed at the hospitals in the state was also explained. Job Zachariah, head of the United Nations regional office in the state told Express: “A chapter in PDNA is dedicated to green protocol in the hospitals. Lot of bio-wastes come to the hospitals and this has to be processed in the hospitals itself. So the UN is for a safe and green hospital concept.”

Committees, with doctors, paramedics and other hospital staff, will be constituted in all the districts for effective implementation of the programme. Sources in the UNDP told Express that the agency had already transferred the funds for the project to the state health department through the KSDMA and technical support will also be provided.