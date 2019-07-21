Home States Kerala

Workshop on bolstering calamity response held

A one-day workshop on 'Disaster Management in State Public Health Department' was held at the Institute of Health and Family Welfare at Thycaud here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A one-day workshop on ‘Disaster Management in State Public Health Department’ was held at the Institute of Health and Family Welfare at Thycaud here on Saturday. The programme was inaugurated by Dr V Meenakshi, additional director of Public Health Dept.

Dr Swapna Kumari, director of the institute, presided over. Kerala State Disaster Management Agency (KSDMA), in association with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and State Health Services, is conducting the programme across one hospital in each district, as a preliminary move. 

The aim of the programme is to make hospital staff disaster management-efficient, constitute disaster management committees in hospitals and prepare a framework of the action plan for disaster management.

United Nations Kerala Recovery Head Job Zachariah, Dr Prathapachandran, of World Health Organisation, UNDP State Coordinator Joe John George and KSDMA Hazard Analyst Ronu Mathew were present in the workshop.

Kerala State Disaster Management Agency

