A gritty campaigner waging a relentless battle to rid system of endemic corruption

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: He looks kind of perplexed. The entire system seems to be continuously shutting its doors on him and his concept of justice delivery itself has gone for a toss since in the last two years his repeated attempts to get justice was met with either indifference or hostility.

C Rameshan, 47, of Padiyur, whose attempts to expose corruption in the noon meal scheme at a school -- when he was the PTA(Parent-Teacher Association) president -- has left him disillusioned. His biggest shock has been the realisation that if indeed there is clout and political backing, one can easily get away in the present society after doing just about anything.

Rameshan’s standoff with authorities of the school situated in Irikkur sub-district goes back nearly two years. After his plaints failed to elicit any response from the school officials, he approached several government departments seeking their intervention. And at times, he even sought a reply from the departments concerned. So far, his 27 attempts have been met with deafening silence by various departments and offices, including that of the Education Minister and District Collector.

“I wonder how common people can survive in this society. The law meant to protect citizens from exploitation seems to lack teeth when an ordinary person tries to use it as a tool in the fight against corruption,” said Rameshan.

It is the school authorities’ dismissive approach to Rameshan’s findings that there are anomalies in the noon meal scheme -- absence of the committee to oversee the programme coupled with the failure to have a bank account, both of which are mandatory under the rules -- which prompted the gritty anti-graft campaigner to approach the Irikkur Assistant Educational Officer (AEO).

“It is indeed true that we received a complaint from Rameshan regarding anomalies in the noon meal system of the particular school. This was established during a probe conducted by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE). As it was brought to the school’s notice, they paid back the amount which was not shown in the noon meal expenditure,” said K Sreejan, AEO Irikkur. “Now there are no issues regarding this,” he said.

But Rameshan finds this incredulous. “How can this be allowed? You are caught engaging in corruption. And then you wriggle out of it by paying back the money you have looted. This is ridiculous,” he said.

Moreover, Rameshan said the noon meal scheme fund has to be okayed by the PTA president . Since the school didn’t have a noon meal committee, Rameshan didn’t sign the accounts. He alleged the school had withdrawn money for seven months after faking his signature. And a complaint was lodged with the Irikkur police in this regard. “We think there were some personal issues between Rameshan and the school authorities. And we also came to know Education Department had rejected his complaints and we have been informed by the school authorities that the matter has now been fully resolved,” said an officer attached to the Irikkur police station.

“I am sure the Education Minister didn’t get to see my complaint. His personal staff might have buried it,” he says.

His uncompromising stand resulted in Rameshan being eased out from the PTA last year. “My ouster from the PTA took place at the behest of the CPM local leaders. As they turned up en masse for the PTA meeting, the rest of the parents chose not to become members. Now, the PTA is in the hands of the CPM,” Rameshan, a civil engineer by training, said.

Last year, he also got wind of another corruption regarding siphoning off of the SC/ ST fund at the same school. It was a parent who tipped off Rameshan. But since he was up to his neck in the standoff over the noon meal scheme fraud, he told the parent to take up the matter with school authorities. As the parent approached school officials, he was told his hunch was true, the money had been paid to someone else. However, they assured the parent the amount will be paid to him. After the parent narrated this, Rameshan gathered more information on the fraud.

He filed an RTI query, but the information was denied.“Documents must be fabricated. That’s why they hesitate to provide it,” he said. Rameshan then approached the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) office here and got information. On scouring the records, it became clear to him that a major fraud had occurred.