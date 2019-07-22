Dear ones aboard ships, anxious kin feel at sea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepening diplomatic crisis between Iran and the West has brought concerns to three families in Kerala, as they wait anxiously for the details of their dear ones on the ships in custody of the West Asian nation and Britain. While one Keralite work in ‘Stena Impero’ seized by Iran, the other two are aboard Iranian vessel ‘Grace I’ detained by Britain. There is information that three more Malayalees are aboard both ships, but it is yet to be confirmed.

The Keralite aboard the British flagged vessel has been identified as Dijo Pappachan, 26, of Thekkenath near Cochin University campus at Kalamassery while the two on board the Iranian vessel are Ajmal K K, 27, a native of Wandoor in Malappuram, and Prajith Purshothaman, 32, of Udma in Kasaragod.

“It was on Saturday morning that the shipping company officials from Mumbai informed us about the incident. Dijo had contacted us over phone on Friday, but we haven’t heard from him since then,” said his father T V Pappachan. “We’ve apprised the state government of our concern. We’re hopeful the government will do the needful for our son’s safety.”

As per the information passed on by Dijo, the captain and another senior officer of the British vessel too are Keralites and they hail from Fort Kochi and Tripunithura, respectively. “We don’t have any more details of them. Of the total 23 staff on board the vessel, 18 are Indians,” he said.

Ajmal’s brother Mohammad Shareef K K said: “We’ve been in touch with Ajmal. He last contacted us on Saturday night and said everything was safe. The captain and top officers have been arrested by Gibraltar authorities.”

Purshothaman, father of Prajith, said his family was not too worried about his son’s safety because the ship was not hijacked by Somalian pirates. “Now, with international attention on the ship and crew, he’ll be safe,” he added. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Centre to take all possible measures for the safety of the crew. “I understand that your ministry is making interventions in the matter,” Pinarayi wrote.