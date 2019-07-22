Home States Kerala

Dear ones aboard ships, anxious kin feel at sea

There is information that three more Malayalees are aboard both ships, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Published: 22nd July 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

File photograph shows the Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk at an undisclosed location.

File photograph shows the Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk at an undisclosed location. ( Photo | AP )

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepening diplomatic crisis between Iran and the West has brought concerns to three families in Kerala, as they wait anxiously for the details of their dear ones on the ships in custody of the West Asian nation and Britain. While one Keralite work in ‘Stena Impero’ seized by Iran, the other two are aboard Iranian vessel ‘Grace I’ detained by Britain. There is information that three more Malayalees are aboard both ships, but it is yet to be confirmed.

The Keralite aboard the British flagged vessel has been identified as Dijo Pappachan, 26, of Thekkenath near Cochin University campus at Kalamassery while the two on board the Iranian vessel are Ajmal K K, 27, a native of Wandoor in Malappuram, and Prajith Purshothaman, 32, of Udma in Kasaragod.
“It was on Saturday morning that the shipping company officials from Mumbai informed us about the incident. Dijo had contacted us over phone on Friday, but we haven’t heard from him since then,” said his father T V Pappachan. “We’ve apprised the state government of our concern. We’re hopeful the government will do the needful for our son’s safety.”

As per the information passed on by Dijo, the captain and another senior officer of the British vessel too are Keralites and they hail from Fort Kochi and Tripunithura, respectively. “We don’t have any more details of them. Of the total 23 staff on board the vessel, 18 are Indians,” he said.
Ajmal’s brother Mohammad Shareef K K said: “We’ve been in touch with Ajmal. He last contacted us on Saturday night and said everything was safe. The captain and top officers have been arrested by Gibraltar authorities.”

Purshothaman, father of Prajith, said his family was not too worried about his son’s safety because the ship was not hijacked by Somalian pirates. “Now, with international attention on the ship and crew, he’ll be safe,” he added. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Centre to take all possible measures for the safety of the crew.  “I understand that your ministry is making interventions in the matter,”  Pinarayi wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stena Impero Iran Grace I
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp