Kerala rains: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Kozhikode district
The holiday which was earlier restricted to educational institutions, upto higher secondary, has been extended to colleges and professional institutions.
Published: 22nd July 2019 08:54 AM | Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 09:18 AM | A+A A-
KOZHIKODE: In view of continuous heavy and uninterrupted rains, Collector Sriram Sambasiva Rao has declared holiday for all Educational Institutions in this district on Monday.
Earlier, the holiday was restricted to educational institutions, upto higher secondary.
However, the holiday has been extended to colleges and professional institutions by Mr Rao early today.