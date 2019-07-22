Incessant rain continues to lash Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Incessant rain continued to lash Idukki for the fourth day, slightly increasing the water level in major reservoirs including Idukki and Mullaperiyar.

Even though the district administration, on Saturday, had decided to open two shutters of Kallar dam, it was withdrawn as water level receded by Sunday morning. “Water level in Kallar dam, on Sunday at 9 am, was 818.9m against its capacity of 824.48m. Water will be released, only if the level reaches 823m,” said an official.

Meanwhile the water level in Idukki dam, on Sunday, rose to 2,309.52 ft, marking a two feet rise from Saturday’s level of 2,307 ft. Catchment areas of the dam recorded a rainfall of 78mm on Sunday and power generation at Moolamattam power house was increased to 2.110 million units. Although water level at Mullaperiyar dam has been stable for the past couple of days at 112 ft, water level on Sunday rose to 113 ft.