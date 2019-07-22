Kerala CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son moves Bombay HC against FIR in rape case

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kerala CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri on Monday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in a rape case.

The high court will now hear his petition on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old Mumbai-based woman had filed an FIR at the city's Oshiwara police station last month, alleging that Kodiyeri had sexually exploited her for several years on the promise of marriage and they also had an eight-year-old child.

Kodiyeri, who was on the run for a few weeks, had been granted bail by a Mumbai court last month, subject to conditions that he should undergo a DNA test, while submitting himself before the police probe team every Monday for a month.

Appearing before the Oshiwara police on Monday, Kodiyeri again failed to submit his blood for the DNA test, like the previous two occasions.

According to the complaint, the woman entered into a relationship with him while working at a dance bar in Dubai in 2008 and till 2015, he even used to send her money every month.

She filed the FIR after coming to know that Kodiyeri was already married.