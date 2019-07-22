Home States Kerala

Malappuram native Ajmal on board Iranian vessel Grace 1

Published: 22nd July 2019 02:27 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Iran’s seizure of the British ship ‘Stena Empero’, which carries 18 Indian crew members, including three Keralites, has brought to light another seizure of an Iranian vessel by the UK earlier this month. Iranian vessel ‘Grace 1’ was impounded by the UK off Gibraltar on July 4 on the suspicion that the oil tanker was carrying oil to Syria overruling the EU decision. 

Ajmal K K

It has been confirmed that Ajmal KK, 27, a native of Wandoor in Malappuram, is on the vessel. 
Hailing from Chettyarammal in Wandoor, Ajmal was posted in the ship a couple of months ago. “We have been in touch with him. He last contacted us on Saturday night and said that everything was safe. The captain and top officers have been arrested by the Gibraltar authorities,” said Ajmal’s brother, Mohammad Shareef K K. 

Quoting his brother, Shareef said the vessel had two more Keralites - Prajeesh from Kasaragod and Rejin from Guruvayur. A junior officer in the ship, Ajmal has three years of experience at sea. As the news broke on Sunday, K P Anilkumar, MLA, called on the family and offered all help to bring back Ajmal. 
BJP state general secretary K Surendran also promised the  intervention of the Union Government. It is learnt that Iran seized the British tanker after the Gibraltar court extended the custody of ‘Grace 1’ to 30 more days.

