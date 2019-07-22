Two drown, one missing as rain gathers strength in northern parts of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rain continues to unleash its fury in the state, especially northern, central and parts of southern Kerala, while the coastal stretch in the state has been reeling under sea erosion. Two drowning cases were reported on Sunday — one from Kottayam and the other from Kollam — while a person was found missing in Ernakulam.

According to the monsoon calamity report of the state government, as many as 1,142 people from 260 families have been admitted in 17 relief camps.

The highest number of camps was opened in Thiruvananthapuram accommodating 680 people from 170 families in six camps. The affected were mostly people residing in the coastal stretch of the district where rough sea has been wreaking havoc ever since the rain has intensified. Alappuzha, where two camps were opened, stands second in terms of the number of people admitted— 255 persons from 57 families. Camps were also opened in Pathanamthitta (1), Kottayam (3), Thrissur (2), Kannur (2) and Kasaragod (1) districts.

On Sunday alone, as many as 34 houses were damaged partially and two houses fully in the state in the rain. As many as 18 families were also shifted to relief camps on Sunday.

Holiday for schools

In the wake of heavy rain, holiday was declared for the schools in Kannur on Monday, while the schools working as camps were also given a holiday by the authorities. St Thomas HSS at Thirumoolapuram in Tiruvalla and Vettucaud St Marie’s LP School in Thiruvanathapuram were given holiday on Monday.

The educational institutions in Kottayam district except in Kottayam Municipality, Arpookkara, Aymanam, Thiruvarpu and Kumarakom panchayats were given holiday on Monday.