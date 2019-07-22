University College to reopen with tight police security 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the furore over the incidents in University College that ensued the stabbing of a third-year BA student, the campus will reopen on Monday with tight police security. Expectations are riding high on teachers and students who will return to the college which had been closed for 10 days following the turbulent atmosphere. They believe that discipline and peaceful learning atmosphere will be restored on the campus which will also see a new principal, C C Babu, who has been transferred from Thrissur Government College.

The ugly turn of events has also led to a virtual cleansing of the University College with authorities removing party flags, banners and posters on the premises. The notorious ‘idimuri’ (assault room) has also been converted into a classroom.

A full battalion of police will be deployed around the college to prevent untoward incidents. The ID cards of students and teachers will be checked. No student outfit is permitted to erect flagpoles and posters without getting the consent of the principal. Police security will be in place only for a few days. According to a senior officer of the Department of Collegiate Education, the government will ensure smooth conduct of academic activities in the college and the students will get enough freedom to move on the campus.