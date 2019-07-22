Home States Kerala

University College to reopen with tight police security 

Amid the furore over the incidents in University College that ensued the stabbing of a third year BA student, the campus will reopen on Monday with tight police security.

Published: 22nd July 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

The entrance of the University College  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the furore over the incidents in University College that ensued the stabbing of a third-year BA student, the campus will reopen on Monday with tight police security.  Expectations are riding high on teachers and students who will return to the college which had been closed for 10 days following the turbulent atmosphere. They believe that discipline and peaceful learning atmosphere will be restored on the campus which will also see a new principal, C C Babu, who has been transferred from Thrissur Government College. 

The ugly turn of events has also led to a virtual cleansing of the University College with authorities removing party flags, banners and posters on the premises. The notorious ‘idimuri’ (assault room) has also been converted into a classroom. 

A full battalion of police will be deployed around the college to prevent untoward incidents. The ID cards of students and teachers will be checked. No student outfit is permitted to erect flagpoles and posters without getting the consent of the principal.  Police security will be in place only for a few days. According to a senior officer of the Department of Collegiate Education, the government will ensure smooth conduct of academic activities in the college and the students will get enough freedom to move on the campus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University College Akhil SFI CPM
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp