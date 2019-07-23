Binoy Kodiyeri refuses to provide blood sample for DNA test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Binoy Kodiyeri declined to provide blood sample to the Oshiwara Police for conducting DNA test citing his pending petition in the Mumbai High Court. Binoy, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had last week approached the court seeking to quash the rape case registered against him by a 33-year-old Mumbai woman.

On Monday, Binoy turned up before the police as per the conditions laid down by Dindoshi branch of Bombay City Civil and Session Court that had granted him anticipatory bail. He informed the police of his pending petition that will be heard by a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre on Wednesday.

Last week too Binoy had refused to provide blood sample citing adverse medical condition. The police had then told him that he would have to undergo DNA test next time he appears before the investigating officer.

According to the conditions set by Dindoshi court, Binoy will have to appear at Oshiwara station every Monday for a month and should comply with the police if they ask for a DNA test. The police are pressing for DNA test to prove the paternity of an eight-year-old child of the Mumbai woman, who had alleged that the boy was born out of her relationship with Binoy.

The complainant alleged that she was coerced into a physical relationship with Binoy after he gave her fake marriage promise. The relationship continued for years and Binoy had provided for her during the time. She realised Binoy was cheating her after she came across his family photographs. A complaint was filed with Oshiwara station and Binoy was charged with sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.