Dijo Pappachan’s family relieved

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, the family of Dijo Pappachan who is on board the British vessel under the custody of Iran, heaved a sigh of relief after the shipping company officially communicated to the family that their son was safe and the Centre was taking all efforts to get them released.

“The company officially informed us that all crew members of the ship, including our son Dijo, were safe in the ship. The shipping company is in touch with them. We expect the Union Government to take steps to ensure safe return of the crew,” said T V Pappachan, father of Dijo.

In a statement released to the media, president and chief executive of Stena Bulk, Erik Hanell said: “I can confirm a formal request for permission to visit the 23 crew members of the ‘Stena Impero’ has been made to the authorities at the Port of Bandar Abbas. The request has been acknowledged, but we are awaiting a formal response. In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate and liaise with all appropriate authorities,’ he said.