Home States Kerala

Gift MP-a-car row: Youth Congress to refund Rs 6.13L

According to Palayam Pradeep, Youth Congress Alathur parliamentary unit president, all its functionaries have been asked to return the money and bring back the receipts issued.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Alathur UDF candidate Remya Haridas

Remya Haridas (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Following KPCC chief  Mullappally Ramachandran’s criticism of  Youth Congress’ Alathur parliamentary committee decision to collect Rs 14 lakh through fund drive for buying a car for local MP Remya Haridas, it was decided to return the Rs 6.13 lakh collected till now.

Remya also said she fully agreed with Mullappally’s views and would not accept the car. Moreover, she underscored the need for transparency in public life. “I owe my present position to my party. If my party’s state chief airs an opinion, I will follow it till my last breath,” she said.

According to Palayam Pradeep, Youth Congress Alathur parliamentary unit president, all its functionaries have been asked to return the money and bring back the receipts issued.

He said it has also been decided to file a defamation case against Bineesh Kodiyeri for making adverse remarks against the MP.  Earlier, Remya had welcomed the Youth Congress’ decision to gift her a car, saying it will enable her to easily reach out to voters in her home constituency. But after Mullappally openly revealed his disagreement, Remya declined the offer.

Mullappally welcomes Remya’s decision

T’Puram: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran welcomed the decision of Alathur MP and Congress leader Remya Haridas to not buy a car with the money collected by Youth Congress workers. He said that Congressmen across the state welcomed the decision. He said it was the Gandhian ideals that attracted Remya to social life and that she had come up in life-fighting several odds. He said that she was the face of womanhood. Mullappally said that had Ramya not been an MP, there was no issue in her collecting money through crowdfunding to buy a car. He said that the model code of conduct of an MP clearly states that a member should not take any gift or favour from any person. The senior Congress leader said that he had advised Remya not as the party state president but as an elder brother. He praised the intention behind Youth Congress workers collecting funds to buy a car for the new MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Youth Congress Mullappally Ramachandran Remya Haridas
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp