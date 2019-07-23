Gift MP-a-car row: Youth Congress to refund Rs 6.13L

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Following KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran’s criticism of Youth Congress’ Alathur parliamentary committee decision to collect Rs 14 lakh through fund drive for buying a car for local MP Remya Haridas, it was decided to return the Rs 6.13 lakh collected till now.

Remya also said she fully agreed with Mullappally’s views and would not accept the car. Moreover, she underscored the need for transparency in public life. “I owe my present position to my party. If my party’s state chief airs an opinion, I will follow it till my last breath,” she said.

According to Palayam Pradeep, Youth Congress Alathur parliamentary unit president, all its functionaries have been asked to return the money and bring back the receipts issued.

He said it has also been decided to file a defamation case against Bineesh Kodiyeri for making adverse remarks against the MP. Earlier, Remya had welcomed the Youth Congress’ decision to gift her a car, saying it will enable her to easily reach out to voters in her home constituency. But after Mullappally openly revealed his disagreement, Remya declined the offer.

Mullappally welcomes Remya’s decision

T’Puram: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran welcomed the decision of Alathur MP and Congress leader Remya Haridas to not buy a car with the money collected by Youth Congress workers. He said that Congressmen across the state welcomed the decision. He said it was the Gandhian ideals that attracted Remya to social life and that she had come up in life-fighting several odds. He said that she was the face of womanhood. Mullappally said that had Ramya not been an MP, there was no issue in her collecting money through crowdfunding to buy a car. He said that the model code of conduct of an MP clearly states that a member should not take any gift or favour from any person. The senior Congress leader said that he had advised Remya not as the party state president but as an elder brother. He praised the intention behind Youth Congress workers collecting funds to buy a car for the new MP.