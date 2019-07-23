Home States Kerala

Idukki farmer commits suicide

A 45-year-old farmer shot himself to death using a country-made gun at Mullanthandu in Pooppara on Monday.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 45-year-old farmer shot himself to death using a country-made gun at Mullanthandu in Pooppara on Monday. The deceased, K P Santhosh of Kakkunnel, Mullanthandu, was found dead inside his house at 4.30 pm on Monday.

The cops said Santhosh, who suffered spinal injury after falling from a tree a month ago, was bedridden after being discharged from hospital. “As his condition improved a few days ago, he went out of the house on Monday. Santosh committed suicide after he returned home by evening,” the police said

While, Santhosh shot himself, his wife Renjini and son Arjun were working at the field near home. When Renjini, along with neighbours, rushed to the house hearing the sound, Santhosh was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital in Rajakumari but his life could not be saved.

According to local people, Santhosh’s family owns 23 cents of land at Mullanthandu. Besides they had also taken up farming on leased land near the plot. “Santhosh had been depressed for the past five months owing to certain family issues. The family had to bear huge treatment expenses after he fell from the tree,” a resident said.

TAGS
farmer suicide
