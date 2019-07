By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat march organised by KSU-Youth Congress activists, expressing solidarity with the agitation over the University College issue, turned violent after they clashed with the police. Many got injured.

The protestors pelted stones and bottles at the police, who returned in kind, resorting to lathi-charge and water cannon. Tension mostly erupted in front of the makeshift venue where KSU leaders, including state president KM Abhijith, were holding a fasting protest.