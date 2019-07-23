Home States Kerala

More downpour forecast; red alert in Kannur, Kasaragod today

Weathermen have also sounded an orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad today, with a similar warning issued for Kannur and Kasaragod tomorrow

Life came to a standstill after Kozhikode witnessed heavy downpour on Monday | T P SOORAj

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest Monsoon, which has gathered steam yet again, will continue to pound north and central Kerala for the next couple of days, according to the weather model issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. Meanwhile, the death toll in connection with monsoon-related calamities has gone upto 21, with five more deaths reported on Monday.

Revenue Department authorities said man-missing cases have been reported from two districts – two in Kollam and one in Ernakulam – so far. The number of completely destroyed and partially damaged houses has jumped to  106 and 1,546, respectively. The authorities have opened  26 relief camps to accommodate 1,519 persons. And these include six shelters in Thiruvananthapuram - whose coastal belt has found itself in the firing line as the monsoon intensified - where 680 people have been put up.

On Monday,  226 people were shifted to relief camps across the state, with 102 houses suffering partial damage and 11 completely destroyed. 

Vadakara continued to register the highest rainfall in the state, receiving 20 cm in the 24 hours that ended on Monday 8.30 am. It was followed by Koyilandy (12.2 cm), Hosdurg (11.0 cm) and Kudulu (10.8 cm) in Kasaragod and Piravom (10.6 cm). A red alert meaning very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been declared in Kannur and Kasaragod for Tuesday, while an orange alert warning heavy to very heavy rainfall has been declared in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Tuesday and Kannur and Kasaragod for Wednesday.

Further, strong gusts from a westerly direction, with wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph along and off the Kerala coast have been forecast. Since the sea will be rough to very rough, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the high seas. And 3.5 - 4.1 m high waves have been forecast along the Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod on Tuesday.

Water level in idukki dam continues to rise

Idukki: The heavy rain which lashed the district on Sunday gave way to intermittent rainfall on Monday morning. However, the water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to rise and reached 2,311.38 feet on Monday. Of the total rainfall received in the district, Peermade recorded the highest – 73 mm – followed by Thodupuzha (67.4 mm). Idukki received 49.4 mm while Udumbanchola and Devikulam recorded 21 mm and 54 mm, respectively. The water level in Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki remained stable at 113.6 ft. Meanwhile, smaller reservoirs Anayirankal, Malankara, Ponmudy recorded a water level of 1190.35 (Full Reservoir Level (FRL) 1197.27m), 40.32m (FRL 42m) and 688.20 m (FRL 707.75m) respectively. The catchment areas of Idukki dam recorded 49.60 mm rainfall on Monday, though the power generation had decreased to 1.769 million units. The water level in the dam is presently only 17 per cent of the total storage, a sharp contrast to the previous year, when the level was 2384.66 ft.

