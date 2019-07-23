Strict action against culprits in custodial death, govt tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indicting the state police for the alleged custodial torture that led to the death of Rajkumar, who was taken into custody by Nedumkandom police in connection with a financial fraud case, the state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it was a brutal incident.

Responding to a petition filed by the victim’s wife, M Vijaya, and 73-year-old mother Kasthuri, seeking a CBI probe in the case, senior government pleader C K Suresh submitted that the state government has taken the incident very seriously and the culprits would be brought before law irrespective of their rank and power.

The government constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of an Inspector-General of Police. The SIT has already arrested four police officers, including a sub-inspector. Some of the suspected police officers are under scanner and they would be arrested once the collection of evidence is completed.

According to the government, the investigation is on the right track and no leniency will be shown to any person or officer directly or indirectly involved in the case. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued a notice to the CBI and the state government.

The state government sought two weeks’ time to file the counter-affidavit and the court granted it. However, the case was posted to July 29. The court also directed the SIT to hand over the first information report (FIR), postmortem report, remand reports and other relevant prosecution documents to the petitioner. Besides, the court asked the Nedumkandam police to return the two bank passbooks and Aadhaar card to the mother of the deceased.

Advocate Yash Thomas Mannully, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that Rajkumar died on June 21 owing to barbaric custodial torture. The petitioner is not expecting fair and proper investigation by the police in the case as all the accused are police officers. A piecemeal investigation is being conducted to cover up the role of higher police officers, prison authorities, financial fraud mafia and the magistrate who had remanded the victim to judicial custody violating Supreme Court guidelines.

The petitioners submitted that while taking Rajkumar into custody from his house, the police had beaten him up.