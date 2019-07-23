University College reopened amid tight police security

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten days after violent incidents forced its shutdown, University College reopened on Monday amid tight police security. All students, teachers and other staff were allowed entry into the campus only after the police verified their ID cards. Classes were conducted peacefully till 3.30 pm. Verification of ID cards will be done for a few more days to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, CC Babu, who was transferred from the Thrissur Government College, took charge as the college principal. SFI unit took out a march on the campus in memory of Rajani S Anand, a former engineering student of a self-financing college who committed suicide 15 years ago since she did not have money to pay the fees. University College authorities did not restrict SFI activists since it was a peaceful march.

The college was shut down on July 12 after the campus witnessed violent incidents following a clash between activists.

Meanwhile, final-year student Akhil Chandran, who suffered stab injury during an altercation with SFI activists on the college premises, was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Hospital authorities while recommending a complete bed rest for two months also put a restriction on Akhil in talking to people and meeting visitors.

KSU forms unit after 18 years

Kerala Student’s Union (KSU), the students’ wing of Congress, on Friday formed its unit at University College after 18 years. The formation of the unit was declared by KSU state president K M Abhjith at the protest venue in front of the Secretariat. C Amal Chandran is the unit president and Arya is the vice-president. S Achuth and Aishwarya Joseph are the secretary and joint secretary respectively.