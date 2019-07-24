Home States Kerala

After AISF, KSU now starts unit in Thiruvanathapuram University College,  ABVP to follow suit

The new KSU committee has nine members now with final year BA Political Science student Amal Chandran as president.

Published: 24th July 2019 03:06 PM

The new KSU unit representatives (Photo | Facebook)

By Parvathi Benu
Express News Service

After a 10-day-long break, University College Thiruvananthapuram has reopened, amid tight police security. The students are yet to forget the violent incidents that took place on campus a few days back. However, the college's atmosphere is a tad different today. 

University College now has a new principal. Previously, SFI was the only student political organisation there. Multiple students and alumni, on various occasions, have alleged that they were threatened by SFI representatives when they tried fighting the college elections, representing a different political organisation. But, a few days ago, AISF, the CPI's student wing opened its unit in the college. On July 22, the day of the reopening, KSU (NSUI's Kerala wing) also opened its unit.

We also spoke to V Manuprasad, ABVP Kerala State Joint Secretary, who said that the organisation will be starting its unit in the college soon. "Right now, ABVP has to open its units in a lot of colleges in Kerala and University College is one of them. But apart from starting a unit, we have a lot of issues to solve in that college," he says. 

The new KSU committee has nine members now with final year BA Political Science student Amal Chandran as president. "A prominent change is yet to occur in the college. KSU and AISF only have a few members. We're yet to start our campaign," he said. He also says that the SFI still has its authority in the college. After the earlier unit was disbanded, a new SFI unit was formed a few days back.

Amal says that as soon as the unit was formed, he's been facing harassment, especially on social media. "There are a lot of false allegations against me. I'm called a right-winger because I congratulated Narendra Modi for becoming the Prime Minister again and V Muraleedharan when he took charge as the Minister of State for External Affairs. But I'm clear about my politics. I also congratulated Pinarayi Vijayan, when the LDF won the Kerala elections in 2016," he says. As the college union elections are to be held on August 30, KSU members are still unsure about fighting the polls. 

(This article was originally published on EdexLive)

