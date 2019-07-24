Home States Kerala

CPI MLA, leaders injured in police lathicharge

Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham, Ernakulam ACP K Laljy and Ernakulam Central SI Vipin Das among the injured

CPI activists trying to break the barricade put up by the police while demanding action against Njarakkal CI M K Murali in Kochi on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest march taken out by CPI Ernakulam district committee to Kochi Range IG office turned violent on Tuesday after several leaders and workers, including Muvattupuzha MLA Eldo Abraham, sustained severe injuries following police lathicharge.

Three police officers, including Ernakulam ACP K Laljy, also sustained injuries in the scuffle.  Hundreds of workers took part in the protest demanding action against Njarakkal CI M K Murali who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists at Government Arts And Science College, Vypeen, last Wednesday.

MLA Eldo Abraham, who was
injured in the police action,
at the General Hospital in Kochi
| ARUN ANGELA

When the march reached near the IG office by 11.30 am, a group of protesters tried to break barricades and enter IG office. Following this, police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse the protesters. Earlier, CPI district secretary P Raju inaugurated the march near the High Court junction.
Ernakulam Central SI Vipin Das and Civil Police Officer Subair also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Ernakulam General Hospital, along with ACP Laljy. Meanwhile, Eldo Abraham, MLA, who suffered a fracture on his left hand, was shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. CPI leaders K N Sugathan and T C Sanjith were also admitted to the hospital.

Later, Eldo Abraham alleged that there was no system in place to control the police force. According to the MLA, the CPI would continue to function as a ‘corrective force’ in the state.

“The police are trying to tarnish the image of the state government. The attitude of the police is the same against all agitations. I had to face police brutality earlier too. Hence I don’t fear police lathicharge. However, this kind of approach in handling protesters cannot be admitted,” he said. Ernakulam Central CI Vijay Shankar said that police registered a case against 100 CPI workers on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, blocking vehicular traffic and disrupting police officials from performing their duties.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan his directed District Collector S Suhas to file a report after initiating a probe into the alleged police action.

What happened at Vypeen College?
The issue relates to a fight between SFI and AISF activists at Government, College, Vypeen, last Wednesday. AISF unit secretary Swalih Afridi and president Vishnu T S were hospitalised following an SFI attack at the college. Following this, CPI district secretary P Raju reached Vypeen to visit the students. However, DYFI workers blocked him. CPI leaders alleged a police team headed by Njarakkal CI did not act when Raju was prevented from visiting AISF activists.

Comments

