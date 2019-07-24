Dam shutters closed in Idukki district

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Heavy rain subsided on Tuesday after crippling lives at various parts of the district. The water level in reservoirs started receding on Tuesday. The shutters of Kallarkutty and Malankara dam, which were opened on July 19, were closed on Tuesday after the catchment areas of the dam recorded low rainfall since Monday.

The water level in Idukki dam on Tuesday rose to 2,312.80 ft, marking a one-feet raise from the Monday’s level of 2,311 ft. The catchment areas of the dam recorded a rainfall of 37 mm.

An officer concerning the Mullaperiyar dam said water level at the dam was stable at 113.8 ft on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu stopped withdrawing water from the dam by the end of March when the water level declined to 112 ft. However, the water level at the dam rose to 113 ft on Sunday (July 21) with the catchment areas of the dam, Periyar and Thekkady, recording heavy rainfall.



The water level at the Malankara dam declined to 39.98 m (Full Reservoir Level (FRL) - 42 m), from the previous day’s water level of 40.32 m.