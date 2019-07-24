Home States Kerala

Dam shutters closed in Idukki district

The water level in Idukki dam on Tuesday rose to 2,312.80 ft, marking a one-feet raise from the Monday’s level of 2,311 ft. The catchment areas of the dam recorded a rainfall of 37 mm.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Heavy rain subsided on Tuesday after crippling lives at various parts of the district. The water level in reservoirs started receding on Tuesday. The shutters of Kallarkutty and Malankara dam, which were opened on July 19, were closed on Tuesday after the catchment areas of the dam recorded low rainfall since Monday.

The water level in Idukki dam on Tuesday rose to 2,312.80 ft, marking a one-feet raise from the Monday’s level of 2,311 ft. The catchment areas of the dam recorded a rainfall of 37 mm.

An officer concerning the Mullaperiyar dam said water level at the dam was stable at 113.8 ft on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu stopped withdrawing water from the dam by the end of March when the water level declined to 112 ft. However, the water level at the dam rose to 113 ft on Sunday (July 21) with the catchment areas of the dam, Periyar and Thekkady, recording heavy rainfall.

The water level at the Malankara dam declined to 39.98 m (Full Reservoir Level (FRL) - 42 m), from the previous day’s water level of 40.32 m.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heavy rain Malankara dam Kallarkutty
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp