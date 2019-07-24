HC: No right for local bodies to permit advt on national highways

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that local-self government institutions have no right to allow erection of advertisement boards either on the sodium vapour lamp posts or the land belonging to the highways, bridges and culverts in the state.

The court also directed the state government to ensure the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway circular banning advertisement hoardings except informatory signs of public importance along the highways was strictly complied with.

The court made the observation while dismissing a writ petition filed by Shani Johnson of Thrissur challenging the decision of the National Highway Authority of India to reject her application for a No Objection Certificate for placing advertisement boards on the lamp posts on the stretch between Edappally and Thykoodam bridge in Kochi.