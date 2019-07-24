Home States Kerala

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Kerala; issues yellow alert for Kannur, Kasaragod

Kerala has recorded 831.2 mm of rains this year as against the average rainfall of 1166.5 mm between June 1 to July 22.

Published: 24th July 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational images

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala on Wednesday and issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod regions.

The state is expected to receive heavy rains till July 26.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, despite the rainfall, the deficiency in the state from June 1 to July 22 is 29 per cent.

"The deficiency can be attributed to the late onset of monsoon over the state and post the onset also, rain activities remained subdued during the major part of June and the first half of July," Skymet added.

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Kerala especially the northern region since yesterday. Kannur has recorded 111.6 mm of rains, Kozhikode 44 mm, Punalur 48 mm, Karipur Airport 52 mm and Kochi 18 mm.

On June 19, two shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki, nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened to control the rising water levels.

The Kerala government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.

kerala rains yellow alert Kannur Kasargod
