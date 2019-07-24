Rain abates, toll rises to 24 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigorous spell of south-west monsoon has abated in many parts of the state but misery continues, with three deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the total death in monsoon calamities to 24.

Two persons were injured - one from Thiruvananthapuram and another from Idukki – in rain-related incidents and one man-missing case was also reported. According to the weather model published by India Meteorological Department, there would be light to moderate rain in the state in the next few days.



The state authorities have opened as many as 12 more camps to accommodate 706 people, taking the total number of people to 2,204 in 39 camps. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of people in camps with 692, followed by Alappuzha (681), Kottayam (379) and Pathanamthitta (201). One more house was fully damaged on Tuesday and 104 houses partially, taking the total number to 107 and 1,650, respectively.



Vadakara in Kozhikode continued to record the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 8.30 am with 17 cm rainfall followed by Hosdurg (Kasaragod) with 14, Kannur, Taliparamba and Kudulu (Kasaragod) 11 each, Irikkur (Kannur) 8, Kunnamkulam (Thrissur), Koyilandy (Kozhikode) and Thalassery (Kannur) 7 each.

According to weathermen, there would be only yellow alert warning light to moderate rainfall for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday and yellow alert in Kannur and Kasaragod on Thursday and Kasaragod on Friday. But squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is predicted along and off Kerala coast. Condition of sea will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.