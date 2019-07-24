Rich dip hands in ration bowl of poor

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The special drive launched by the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation to identify people illegally holding ration cards meant for low-income families has found that around 1,000 tonnes of subsidised food grains and other ration materials, including sugar and kerosene, worth around Rs 2 crore are being cornered by such persons every month.

As many as 62,967 priority cards and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards have been confiscated in the state in the last two months after special squads started inspections. The department issued notices to such card-holders and collected over Rs 23 lakh in fine.

According to Controller of Rationing N Hariprasad, more than 1,000 tonnes of rice, wheat and other materials were being distributed to undeserved customers who misappropriated these ration cards in the state.

“In a preliminary survey, we found that more than five lakh customers keep priority cards and AAY cards illegally. After a direction from the state government, we have started raids on houses of these card-holders and confiscating their cards. Further legal action would be initiated against them,” he said.

Under the campaign, Civil Supplies Department officials visit the houses and examine the status of the card-holder. The government had given time to surrender the illegal cards. More than 5,000 card-holders had surrendered the ration cards they obtained illegally in the stipulated time. The department launched the raids after that period. As per the Food Safety Act implemented in 2016, the illegal card-holders should be fined for the food grains received from ration shops.

“However, the exact details of food grains received them illegally were not available earlier. Clearer data became available only after the introduction of e-PoS (electronic point of sale) machines in ration shops from April 2018. So, the fine is being collected from that time,” said Ambalappuzha Taluk Supply Officer B Padmakumar.

Market rates if caught

If an illegally obtained priority card is confiscated, its details are entered on the non-priority list and the market rates of products will be levied from customers for the period the person had purchased them.

The department has fixed the per-kilogram market rate for rice at Rs 29.81, wheat at Rs 20.68, atta at Rs 31.45 and sugar at Rs 32.89, while the price of kerosene is Rs 67.58 per litre.

As per the rules, income tax payers, government employees, a person who owns a four-wheel vehicle, a person who has a house having an area of 1,000 sq ft or more and a family that has more than an acre of land are not eligible for subsidised or free ration, officials said.

The government has launched the inspection drive to include more poor people who have been exempted from the beneficiary category in the scheme due to various reasons. Applications have been received from several genuine persons excluded from the list.

The department is preparing a seniority list of beneficiaries and it would be published by the month-end, officials said.