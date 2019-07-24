Shallow waters a hurdle ahead for Champions Boat League

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Come September 7, the Champions Boat League (CBL) will set backwaters along Marine Drive on fire. As the snake boats are all set to return to Kochi, shallow waters on the Marine Drive stretch is posing a hindrance to the organisers.

With the huge deposit of silt and waste near the Marine Drive, dredging is an urgent requirement to clear the track for conducting the race which is scheduled on September 7.

When the Tourism Department, the key organiser of the event, approached local boat clubs as part of organising CBL in Kochi, they too had recommended deep dredging in the backwaters.

However, a huge amount is required for completing the dredging work ahead of the race. As inland water bodies come under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department, it has to cooperate to clear silt and waste from the stretch near the Marine Drive.

“Depth of water in the area is low near marine Drive. Hence deep dredging is required to set up tracks in the shallow waters. The inland water transport wing of the Irrigation Department has not yet agreed to undertake the work. Dredging was not done there for over a decade. We are looking for other options to clear the track to organise the event. The matter was raised during a recent meeting of members of the organising committee,” an official said.

Raj Kumar, Joint Director of Kerala Tourism, said a technical committee visited the spot to review the situation recently. “The committee recommended that only a small stretch needs to be dredged for conducting the race. If the Irrigation Department fails to carry out the dredging work, the Tourism Department will take up the job. As per the fixture, the race will be held in Kochi on September 7 itself,” he said.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) Joint Director D Kamalamma said they have sought a report from the Irrigation Department on dredging work. “We will resolve the matter soon. The Irrigation Department report will have details about the dredging to be undertaken there. The CBL race in Kochi will be held as scheduled,” she said.

However, Irrigation Department officials said that, owing to fund crunch, carrying out dredging in such a large area will be Herculean task. We are coordinating with the Tourism Department to explore ways to solve the issue, the official said.