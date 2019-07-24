Home States Kerala

TN woman, companion beaten up in public in a case of moral policing

IN a case of moral policing, a woman from Tamil Nadu and her male companion were beaten up in public at Ambalavayal in Wayanad district on Sunday night.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a case of moral policing, a woman from Tamil Nadu and her male companion were beaten up in public at Ambalavayal in Wayanad district on Sunday night. The incident came to light after a video of the thrashing appeared on social media. The Police Department, which had lazily dealt with the case earlier, swung into action on Tuesday after the State Women’s Commission (SWC) intervened and registered a suo motu case. One person has been booked.

The incident happened close to the police station at Ambalavayal town on Sunday at 8.30 pm when a local man, Sajeevanand, severely beat up the pair in front of a crowd. When the woman confronted him, he was seen asking her what relationship she had with the man. A good number of people were present at the scene, but they remained mute spectators. The video is believed to have been taken by one of them.

A source said the man, woman and Sajeevanand, 38, were brought to the police station on Sunday night itself, but were let off as both parties did not have any complaint.

It was after SWC

Chairperson MC Josephine called up the station on Tuesday morning and questioned the police for not registering a case for beating up and throwing abuses at a woman that the Ambalavayal Police got into action.

A case was registered against Sajeevanand under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (assault on woman with intend to outrage her modesty) and 294 (b) (utter obscene words in public place). District Police Chief R Karuppasamy told Express a search is on for the accused as well as the man and woman.

“The man is from Palakkad. We traced the address he had given, but it was a temporary one. The woman is from Tamil Nadu. That’s the only information we’ve,” he said. According to local people, the man, said to be Suneer from Palakkad, had a tiff with the woman on the road.

People started crowding and Sajeevanandan too joined, but he directly intervened in the matter. Josephine termed the police apathy as gross injustice.“It was serious lapse on the part of the police to have let off the accused. They can’t say any excuse for not registering a complaint as suo motu could’ve been initiated. Also, no medical care was given to the couple,” said Josephine, who also asked the Superintendent of Police to submit a report at the earliest. The local auto drivers’ union (CITU) had alleged the accused is a Congress worker, but Wayanad District Congress Committee refuted it.

