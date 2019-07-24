Home States Kerala

UDF decision on Kannur mayor likely on Thursday

Both parties want the first term of six months for their candidates when the power shifts from LDF to UDF.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Even as the power shift in Kannur Corporation looks almost certain, frustration is mounting in the UDF as both the Congress and Muslim League hasn’t been able to agree on a formula for sharing the mayor post.

The scenario changed during the Lok Sabha election campaign when KPCC working president K Sudhakaran met deputy mayor PK Ragesh, who had won the corporation election as a Congress rebel candidate.

It was with the support of Ragesh that the LDF could come to power as both LDF and UDF had finished with 27 seats each in the 55-member council.

During the meeting, Sudhakaran was able to convince Ragesh to support him in the election and brought the rebel back to the Congress fold. Though there were some dissenting voices in the Congress regarding this, the leadership was finally able to douse the protest, convincing them about the need to wrest the power in the corporation council.

