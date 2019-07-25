Home States Kerala

Agri watchdog’s Rs 24-crore boost to Kerala’s coconut farming

He said KAU had expertise in emerging areas of industrial processing and value addition in coconut.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Coconut water

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a boost to the coconut farming sector in the state, the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has bagged a project worth RS 24.732 crore funded by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The project has been sanctioned under the Centres of Advanced Agricultural Science and Technology (CAAST) component of National Agricultural Higher Education Programme and will be operational for three years from the current fiscal. KAU Vice-Chancellor R Chandra Babu said, “The proposal to establish a CAAST for knowledge and skill development on coconut-based secondary agriculture has been approved by the ICAR. Of the total outlay of Rs 24.732 crore, Rs 19.732 crore will be borne by the ICAR, while the rest will be the state’s share.”“We have selected coconut as the focus of activity based on the state government’s envisaged thrust on coconut farming. With coconut being responsible for the very name of the state, it is befitting it is supported by all possible means. Our endeavour is to lead the revival of coconut farming and provide support to farmers with scientific protocols for value addition and processing,” Babu said.

He said KAU had expertise in emerging areas of industrial processing and value addition in coconut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Agricultural University coconut farming
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp