Home States Kerala

Akkara’s outburst with an eye on Congress revamp

The state Congress leadership had earlier announced that there will be an organisational revamp before July 31.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara’s outburst against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is being seen by many as part of an organised move before the organisational revamp.

The state Congress leadership had earlier announced that there will be an organisational revamp before July 31. The salvo fired by the MLA against the PCC president is apparently a concerted effort either to scuttle the revamp or a bargaining tool for a place in the party structure.

A senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity told Express, “Anil Akkara is a first time MLA of the Congress party who won the traditional Congress stronghold of Vadakkanchery by a slim margin.”

While Mullappally, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are moving ahead as a team, the outburst is allegedly aimed at breaking this bonhomie and to get a foothold in the party affairs by some senior  leaders.  Chennithala told Express, “KPCC president is supreme and I have already ... conveyed my thoughts” to Anil Akkara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Akkara KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp