Akkara’s outburst with an eye on Congress revamp

Arun Lakshman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara’s outburst against KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is being seen by many as part of an organised move before the organisational revamp.

The state Congress leadership had earlier announced that there will be an organisational revamp before July 31. The salvo fired by the MLA against the PCC president is apparently a concerted effort either to scuttle the revamp or a bargaining tool for a place in the party structure.

A senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity told Express, “Anil Akkara is a first time MLA of the Congress party who won the traditional Congress stronghold of Vadakkanchery by a slim margin.”



While Mullappally, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala are moving ahead as a team, the outburst is allegedly aimed at breaking this bonhomie and to get a foothold in the party affairs by some senior leaders. Chennithala told Express, “KPCC president is supreme and I have already ... conveyed my thoughts” to Anil Akkara.