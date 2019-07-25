CM alleges attempt to destroy constitutional institutions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday defended the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) saying there was a concerted effort from various quarters to destroy PSC in connection with the latest development associated with the University College. He also accused the attempt to destroy the institution was part of a larger agenda to destroy and tarnish constitutional institutions in the country.

However, the attack against PSC continues with a motive of destroying the constitutional institution, which cannot be justified, he said. He said that picking a model institution for a campaign against the government would affect the credibility of the institution and create confusion and disbelief among the youth.

There has also been a targeted campaign to promote private education in key sectors and the attempt to portray the University College in a bad light was also aimed at destroying the public education, he added.