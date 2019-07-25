CM, CPM attempt to douse fire

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after CPI MLA Eldho Abraham got seriously injured in police action, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have begun steps to douse CPI anger on police action.

Both Pinarayi and Kodiyeri termed the lathicharge against the CPI leaders unfortunate and assured that action would be taken based on the Collector’s report. However, a section in the CPI leadership is unhappy that no immediate action was taken against the police officials even after the CPI district secretary and an MLA got injured.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was very unfortunate that Eldho Abraham MLA and CPI district secretary got injured in the police action at Ernakulam on Tuesday. The government has directed the District Collector to submit a report to the government and action would be taken based on the report, he said.

Terming the action against CPI leaders unfortunate, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said even CPM is pained by the developments. The CPM chief admitted that such incidents should have been avoided and added the government will take necessary action once the Collector submits his report.

Responding to questions, Kodiyeri said steps would be taken to resolve issues with the CPI.

Meanwhile, the CPI Ernakulam district leadership and a section of state leaders feel the government should have taken immediate action against the police officials. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s silence has also invited criticisms from within the party.

“It’s going to be another usual procedure where after the Collector’s report, a couple of police officials would be either suspended or transferred. The police are acting as if they are not answerable,” said a senior CPI leader.

Arguments witnessed between CPM-CPI ministers

T’Puram: Arguments between CPM and CPI ministers over the police action against CPI MLA Eldho Abraham marred Wednesday’s cabinet meet State Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan, who is also the CPI parliamentary party leader, raised the issue. “Since the Muvattupuzha MLA was a local legislator, it could not be termed as an instance wherein the police did not recognise him,” pointed out Chandrasekharan. Eldho was beaten up by the local police, not by the CRPF or the Armed Police, said Chandrasekharan. Senior CPM leader and law minister A K Balan countered it by criticising the CPI protest march against the police. Balan said these kind of things could happen, if political allies from the ruling front itself take out protest marches against the state government.

Balan denies rift

T’Puram: Law Minister A K Balan denied there was any verbal duel between the ministers over the police action. He said the matter did not come up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting. He said attempts were being made to create an impression that there is a rift between parties in the ruling alliance.