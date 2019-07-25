Custody death: Three more cops arrested

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Crime Branch officers on Wednesday arrested three officers attached earlier to the Nedumkandam police station in Idukki taking the total number of cops arrested in the custodial death case of Rajkumar to 7.

The team on Wednesday recorded the arrest of former ASI Roy P Varghese, CPO Jithin K George and home guard K M James. The arrests were based on the officials finding that they were also involved in the brutal assault on Rajkumar. The Crime Branch had earlier arrested SI K A Sabu, ASI P B Rejimon, CPO Sajeev Antony and driver Niyas.