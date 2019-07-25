Defaming Gandhi: Action sought against brewery

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Israel-based brewery, which kicked up a row for using Mahatma Gandhi’s image on a liquor bottle and later tendered an apology, has not withdrawn the controversial picture from its website a month later.

Maka Brewery was caught in the eye of the storm for using the Mahatma’s photograph on the bottle. With the photo yet to be taken down from the firm’s website, the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Foundation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre’s intervention in the matter. It has also demanded immediate steps to remove the images from the website.

“Strict action should be taken against the company. A mere apology is not enough. Unless there are stricter laws, such actions can be repeated,” read the letter sent by state chairman of the foundation S Pradeep Kumar on July 22. He said Mahatma Gandhi, was admired across the world as the harbinger of non-violence “Immediate steps should be taken to remove Gandhi’s images from the liquor bottles,” he said.