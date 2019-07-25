Dissenting voices can’t be dubbed anti-national: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The right to dissent and debate is the strength of democracy and such voices cannot be stifled by terming them anti-national, said filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The incidents of mob lynching and forcing members of minority communities and Dalits to chant ‘Jai Shriram’, are rising alarmingly. If the government fails to intervene and put an end to this trend, it will spread, triggering communal violence across the country, he said.

A group of 49 intellectuals, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to declare such offences as non-bailable and hand down life imprisonment without parole to the perpetrators.

“When the issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha, some people unleashed an attack on us alleging we have an agenda. We are peace loving people deeply concerned about the increasing incidents of mob lynching. We have only one agenda and that is compassion for fellow countrymen. I still believe we are living in a democratic country. When injustice is meted out to one section of the society, we as responsible citizens cannot keep mum. Dismissing voices of dissent as ‘agenda’ is deplorable,” he told Express.

“There is a kind of lawlessness prevailing in some parts of the country and when we point out such incidents we are branded as enemies. ‘Sriram’ is depicted as a role model, who adhered to dharma despite harsh tests. But some people are unleashing vandalism in his name. If we fail to stop such incidents it will trigger communal riots,” warned Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The signatories to the letter, include filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Goutam Ghose, Kaushik Sen, actor Soumitra Chatterjee, historian Ramachandra Guha and activist Binayak Sen.

The letter points out Jai Sri Ram has become a provocative war cry leading to several incidents of mob lynching .