Exam row: Teachers may face heat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Wednesday hinted at action against those involved, including teachers, with the recovery of University answer sheets from the house of a student at the University College here.

Jaleel told reporters the officer in charge of the Director of Collegiate Education has submitted a report on the incident to the government. Action would be taken on the basis of that report against all those involved. When asked whether teachers would also face action, the minister said “naturally”. He said the onus of ensuring a foolproof examination process lies with the university concerned.