Grace marks: Kerala HC issues notice to state govt

The appellants said the single judge had directed the state government to implement only the recommendation on doing away with the practice of awarding moderation marks.

Published: 25th July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on an appeal seeking to implement the recommendations of the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development regarding the practice of awarding grace marks for Class 10 and Class 12 students for participation in extracurricular activities.

Roshan Jacob of Pathanamthitta and two others filed the appeal as the single judge in his verdict had declined to issue a directive to limit the awarding of grace marks to borderline cases and to show the marks for extracurricular activities separately on the mark list. The appellants said the single judge had directed the state government to implement only the recommendation on doing away with the practice of awarding moderation marks. If the grace marks awarded for extracurricular activities were shown separately on the mark list, all students would get an equal opportunity for admission to higher studies based on their academic excellence.

